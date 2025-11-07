Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Given New $20.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMLX. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

AMLX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.31. 1,901,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,129. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of -0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. As a group, analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 29,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $429,538.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,325,347 shares in the company, valued at $47,718,729.45. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Frates sold 10,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $154,674.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 280,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,299.50. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 91,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,495 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $20,170,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 418.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,081,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after buying an additional 2,487,617 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $5,697,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 14,615.9% in the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,471,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,587 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

