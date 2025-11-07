WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Lowered to C$306.00 at Desjardins

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$313.00 to C$306.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$317.00 to C$350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$328.00 to C$330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$330.00 to C$335.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$305.00 to C$335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on WSP Global from C$318.00 to C$316.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$318.42.

TSE WSP traded up C$3.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$257.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,851. The stock has a market cap of C$33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$277.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$275.28. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$217.42 and a 52 week high of C$291.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45.

In other news, insider Philippe Fortier sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$280.43, for a total value of C$1,963,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,747 shares in the company, valued at C$489,911.21. This represents a 80.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 25,000 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$280.25, for a total value of C$7,006,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,595,972.25. The trade was a 39.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,781 shares of company stock valued at $22,092,534. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

