Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DCBO. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Docebo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Docebo in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on Docebo in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.
Docebo Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 7.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 552,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 39.5% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Docebo by 29.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Docebo Company Profile
Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.
