Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DCBO. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Docebo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Docebo in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on Docebo in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.

Get Docebo alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DCBO

Docebo Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

DCBO stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $23.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,445. The stock has a market cap of $674.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $53.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 7.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 552,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 39.5% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Docebo by 29.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.