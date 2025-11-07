Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Nexa Resources (NEXA)

Nexa Resources (NYSE: NEXA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/3/2025 – Nexa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2025 – Nexa Resources was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “buy” rating.

10/28/2025 – Nexa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $5.50 to $6.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Nexa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.50 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Nexa Resources was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.00.

10/8/2025 – Nexa Resources had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Nexa Resources had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/16/2025 – Nexa Resources is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

