Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.72% and a negative return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $915.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.56 million.

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

Advantage Solutions stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 590,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,373. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. Advantage Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advantage Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 143.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20,841 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

