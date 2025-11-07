VivoSim Labs (NASDAQ:VIVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

VivoSim Labs (NASDAQ:VIVS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. VivoSim Labs had a negative net margin of 1,396.48% and a negative return on equity of 32.95%.

VivoSim Labs Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. 46,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.96. VivoSim Labs has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $21.96.

Get VivoSim Labs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of VivoSim Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

VivoSim Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VivoSim Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoSim Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.