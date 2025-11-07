SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 124,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 361% from the previous session’s volume of 27,094 shares.The stock last traded at $111.6940 and had previously closed at $110.49.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Up 1.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $818.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.43.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEY. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.