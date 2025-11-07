Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%.The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Airbnb updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $120.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,527,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,394. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $99.88 and a 52-week high of $163.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.63. The stock has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 12,184 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.65, for a total transaction of $1,555,287.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 444,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,685,535.50. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $281,199.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,850,752.80. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,446,760 shares of company stock valued at $179,726,429 in the last three months. 27.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 131.7% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday. Phillip Securities upgraded Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.89.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

