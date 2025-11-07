Next (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Next PLC (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $88.70, but opened at $94.29. Next shares last traded at $94.29, with a volume of 359 shares.

Next Stock Down 2.4%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.64.

About Next

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.

