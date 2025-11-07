Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Trading Up 17.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) rose 17.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 255,498 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 138,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Several brokerages have commented on GCL. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Colabor Group from C$1.50 to C$0.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Colabor Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$20.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Colabor Group Inc is a wholesaler and distributor of food and related products in Canada. The company operates in two segments Distribution and Wholesale segment. Its Distribution segment operations include the distribution of food products and related products in hotels, restaurants and institutions (HRI) and retail market.

