Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Stock Price Up 12.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) traded up 12.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.4150. 3,250,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 3,140,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Wheels Up Experience Trading Up 11.5%

The firm has a market cap of $981.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $185.49 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian Joseph Kedzior sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 834,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,647.16. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Godsman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $212,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 976,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,103.45. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,907 shares of company stock valued at $617,064. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 69.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 30,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 197.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 26,917 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 89,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 79,742 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Wheels Up Membership program that consists of two primary membership categories, such as Individual membership for individual and business fliers; and UP for Business membership consists of small and medium enterprise, and custom enterprise solutions for business fliers that tend to spend at higher levels.

