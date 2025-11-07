ITV (LON:ITV) Shares Up 15% – Here’s What Happened

ITV plc (LON:ITVGet Free Report) shares traded up 15% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.35 and last traded at GBX 77.88. 47,380,695 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 18,833,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 112 to GBX 105 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ITV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 105.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 76.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 79.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00. The firm has a market cap of £2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

ITV is a vertically integrated producer broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment.

ITV Studios is a scaled and global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content. It operates in 12 countries, across 60+ labels and has a global distribution network.

