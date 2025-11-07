Critical Metals (LON:CRTM) Releases Earnings Results

Critical Metals (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (34.10) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Critical Metals had a negative net margin of 5,636.57% and a negative return on equity of 130.81%.

Shares of Critical Metals stock remained flat at GBX 10 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 115,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,220. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 591.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.10. The stock has a market cap of £10.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.70. Critical Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 19.

Critical Metals is focused on acquiring and developing brownfield mining opportunities in the high-value critical metals space. The Company is focused on advancing low CAPEX and OPEX near-term production opportunities in order to generate short-term cash flow and build significant value for shareholders.

