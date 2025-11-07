New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Stock Price Up 16% – Still a Buy?

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 16% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 178,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 90,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 price objective on shares of New Age Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.95.
New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.
