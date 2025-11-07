Rapt Therapeutics (RAPT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RAPT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/7/2025 – Rapt Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Rapt Therapeutics was given a new $72.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Rapt Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Rapt Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Rapt Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

10/21/2025 – Rapt Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Rapt Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.

10/13/2025 – Rapt Therapeutics was given a new $35.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Rapt Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Rapt Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Rapt Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/26/2025 – Rapt Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

9/25/2025 – Rapt Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/13/2025 – Rapt Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

