Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.150-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.42. The stock had a trading volume of 893,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,864. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $45.61 and a 12 month high of $83.55. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.24 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.42.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.88) by ($0.08). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The business had revenue of $387.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 56,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $3,569,011.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,217,641 shares in the company, valued at $832,975,735.82. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Scheiwer acquired 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.32 per share, with a total value of $109,762.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,171.60. This represents a 21.46% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after buying an additional 27,422 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 54.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 37,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 734.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 184,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 162,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

