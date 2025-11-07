Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ASPN. Barclays dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,043,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,373. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $17.56. The stock has a market cap of $316.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 78.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $73.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Aspen Aerogels’s revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Aspen Aerogels has set its FY 2025 guidance at -4.150–4.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Santhosh P. Daniel sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $32,237.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,315.49. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1,094.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 184.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

