Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Given New $15.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.50 to $15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Intuitive Machines to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 target price on Intuitive Machines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

LUNR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,691,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,668,894. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.42. Intuitive Machines has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $50.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Machines by 35.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in Intuitive Machines by 10.0% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

