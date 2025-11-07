OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 82.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Hsbc Global Res lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC set a $225.00 target price on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.05.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $219.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $387.11 billion, a PE ratio of 104.35, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 524.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

