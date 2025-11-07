Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Declares $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.455 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th.
Microchip Technology has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Microchip Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 72.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 189.6%.
Microchip Technology Trading Down 2.4%
NASDAQ MCHP opened at $59.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.97. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Microchip Technology Company Profile
Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Microchip Technology
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Getting Defensive: 3 Dividend Payers Reporting Strong Q3 Earnings
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Why Investors Shouldn’t Fear the Dip in Microsoft Stock
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- DigitalOcean’s Tide Has Turned: Get Ready to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.