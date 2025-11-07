Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Declares $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.455 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th.

Microchip Technology has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Microchip Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 72.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 189.6%.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $59.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.97. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

