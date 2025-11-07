Head-To-Head Contrast: XBP Global (XBP) & Its Peers

XBP Global (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Financial Transaction Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare XBP Global to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares XBP Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBP Global -11.24% N/A -9.62% XBP Global Competitors -55.60% -7.13% 3.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for XBP Global and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XBP Global 1 0 0 0 1.00 XBP Global Competitors 501 2711 5710 146 2.61

Institutional & Insider Ownership

As a group, “Financial Transaction Services” companies have a potential upside of 29.41%. Given XBP Global’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XBP Global has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

15.7% of XBP Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of shares of all “Financial Transaction Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of XBP Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Financial Transaction Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

XBP Global has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XBP Global’s rivals have a beta of 1.32, suggesting that their average stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XBP Global and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio XBP Global $142.77 million -$12.37 million -2.08 XBP Global Competitors $3.91 billion $1.09 billion 26.00

XBP Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than XBP Global. XBP Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

XBP Global rivals beat XBP Global on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About XBP Global

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries. This segment also offers automation of accounts payable and accounts receivables processes and seeks to integrate buyers and suppliers, as well as engages in digital transformation business. The Technology segment engages in the sale of recurring software licenses and related maintenance, and hardware solutions, as well as provision of related maintenance and professional services. In addition, the company offers XBP platform that provides a secured network allowing billers, consumers, and businesses to communicate and transact; XBP Omnidirect, a cloud-based platform that provides enterprise level client communication management; and Reaktr.ai for cybersecurity, data modernization and cloud management, and generative AI. Further, it provides request to pay solutions; enterprise information management solutions; robotic process automation solutions; digital mailroom and records digitization solutions; business process management and intelligent workflow automation solutions; integrated communications solution; banking and financial industry solutions and services; cross-border payments; digitization of checks; confirmation of payee; and mortgage and loan management solutions. The company is based in Egham, the United Kingdom. XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Exela Technologies, Inc.

