Zacks Research Boosts Earnings Estimates for Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.66. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BAC. HSBC lifted their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Bank of America stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.39. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $389.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The firm had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,503,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,139,000 after acquiring an additional 83,452 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 0.3% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

