SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Shares Purchased by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Financial LLP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jericho Financial LLP now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $105.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $109.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.63.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

