Financial Contrast: Inno (INHD) vs. The Competition

Inno (NASDAQ:INHD) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the "BLDG&CONST – MISC" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Inno to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Inno shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inno and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inno -244.24% -84.48% -74.24% Inno Competitors -5.82% 62.91% 4.42%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inno $2.65 million -$3.21 million -1.21 Inno Competitors $6.75 billion $555.91 million 44.91

This table compares Inno and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Inno’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Inno. Inno is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Inno has a beta of -2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 341% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inno’s competitors have a beta of 0.99, suggesting that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inno and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inno 1 0 0 0 1.00 Inno Competitors 285 1688 2419 136 2.53

As a group, “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 10.95%. Given Inno’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inno has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Inno competitors beat Inno on 13 of the 13 factors compared.

Inno Company Profile



Inno Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, mobile factories, and prefabricated homes in the United States. The company provides cold-formed steel framing and a mobile factory for off-site equipment rental, sales, service, and support. It serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects. Inno Holdings Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Brookshire, Texas.

