Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. HSBC upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total transaction of $438,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $21,169,993.26. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total transaction of $22,837,511.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,001,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,990,995.04. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,642 shares of company stock worth $48,274,411. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $216.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.07. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.22 and a 12-month high of $232.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.52, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.06 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The company’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.27%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.