Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Trading Up 11.6% – What’s Next?

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.10 and last traded at GBX 1.06. Approximately 8,012,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,086,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95.
Jangada Mines Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £7.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.87.
Jangada Mines Company Profile
The Company recognises the importance of commodities focussed on the renewable energy sector and to that end it has invested in various other opportunities including AIM listed Blencowe Resources plc and Fodere Titanium Limited, a UK minerals technology company.
