Longview Financial Advisors LLC Invests $56,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Longview Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $203.10 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $207.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

