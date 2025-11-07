Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Position in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,725 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.23% of Roku worth $29,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Roku by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 18.8% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 12.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19,889 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, True Vision MN LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In related news, Director Neil D. Hunt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $213,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,639.02. The trade was a 20.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 80,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,705,844.40. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 485,463 shares of company stock worth $50,261,347. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $101.80 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $116.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -508.95, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.86 and its 200 day moving average is $86.63.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roku from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Roku from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.18.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

