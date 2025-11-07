Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF $FEMB

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FEMB. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,825,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $121,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $943,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4,293.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 22,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 466.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 59,842 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

