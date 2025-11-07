Suncor Energy Inc. $SU Shares Acquired by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 12,290.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,418,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $480,760,000 after buying an additional 12,318,559 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,426,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658,880 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,048,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,377,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $595,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1,025.0% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,149,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after buying an additional 1,958,570 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research cut Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE SU opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $43.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

