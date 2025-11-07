Horizon Investment Services LLC Buys New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,049 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,590,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,353 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,863,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967,705 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,240,638 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,401,873,000 after purchasing an additional 720,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,667,322 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $995,801,000 after purchasing an additional 394,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $92.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $192.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.46. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.50 and a 200-day moving average of $90.95.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $10,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,220,992.04. This represents a 36.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

