What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for CRVS FY2025 Earnings?

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRVS. Wall Street Zen cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $13.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $7.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.00 million, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 103.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 45,491 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $672,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

