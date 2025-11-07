Wealth Watch Advisors INC Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Wealth Watch Advisors INC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $313.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $318.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.33. The company has a market capitalization of $862.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

