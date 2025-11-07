Rovin Capital UT ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 34.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $269,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 89.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 20,945 shares during the last quarter. QSM Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 36.1% during the second quarter. QSM Asset Management Ltd now owns 111,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,453,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,547,000 after buying an additional 414,856 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.8%

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $88.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.54. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.33 and a fifty-two week high of $114.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.42.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $156,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,656.95. The trade was a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

