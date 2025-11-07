Contrasting Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) and Stratex Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:STTX)

Stratex Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:STTX – Get Free Report) and Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.6% of Granite Ridge Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Granite Ridge Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Stratex Oil & Gas alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stratex Oil & Gas and Granite Ridge Resources”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stratex Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Granite Ridge Resources $380.03 million 1.74 $18.76 million $0.24 20.98

Granite Ridge Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Stratex Oil & Gas.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Stratex Oil & Gas and Granite Ridge Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stratex Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 0.00 Granite Ridge Resources 1 2 1 0 2.00

Granite Ridge Resources has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.92%. Given Granite Ridge Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Granite Ridge Resources is more favorable than Stratex Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Stratex Oil & Gas and Granite Ridge Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stratex Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A Granite Ridge Resources 7.47% 13.09% 7.89%

Volatility & Risk

Stratex Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Ridge Resources has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Granite Ridge Resources beats Stratex Oil & Gas on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stratex Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, and development of crude oil in Kansas and Texas, as well as non-operated working interests in North Dakota, Montana, Utah, Colorado, and Kansas. The company is also involved in the sale of oil and gas. The company was formerly known as Poway Muffler and Brake, Inc. and changed its name to Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. in May 2012. Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Granite Ridge Resources

(Get Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Stratex Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratex Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.