Princeton Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Princeton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.9% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,917,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,527 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,151,505 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,738,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,063 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $484,053,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,775,194 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,650,000 after purchasing an additional 398,460 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 431,804 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,347,000 after purchasing an additional 354,269 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $458.00 to $456.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.45.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $416.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $362.50 and a 12 month high of $519.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $404.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

