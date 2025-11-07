Sterling Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,497 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 89.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $206.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.23. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52 week low of $148.09 and a 52 week high of $255.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.070-3.490 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total transaction of $439,140.00. Following the sale, the president owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,628.06. This represents a 28.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 8,372 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $1,733,087.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,416.75. The trade was a 30.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,372 shares of company stock worth $2,388,438. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $289.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NXPI

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.