Smart Money Group LLC Sells 987 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Smart Money Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $215.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $220.49. The company has a market cap of $97.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.