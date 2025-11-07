Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 1,272 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Allstate accounts for about 2.0% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 830.6% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Allstate by 3.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.67.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock opened at $197.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Corporation has a 12-month low of $176.00 and a 12-month high of $215.70.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $5.69. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The company had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.