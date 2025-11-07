Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) by 102.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,243 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.20% of Tempus AI worth $21,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Tempus AI by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its position in Tempus AI by 3,761.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEM opened at $70.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 4.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.99 and its 200-day moving average is $70.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $104.32.

Tempus AI ( NASDAQ:TEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a negative return on equity of 73.21%. The business had revenue of $334.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

In other Tempus AI news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 44,000 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $3,075,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 86,756 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,244.40. The trade was a 33.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James William Rogers sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $561,965.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 138,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,337,009.45. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,105,282 shares of company stock valued at $87,726,381. Insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

