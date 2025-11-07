Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF $DFGX

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,758 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 2.03% of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF worth $20,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 726.8% during the first quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ DFGX opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.46. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $50.99 and a one year high of $54.73.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.