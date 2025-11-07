Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 272.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 857,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627,196 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.20% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $39,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 285.3% in the first quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $46.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $46.86.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

