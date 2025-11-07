Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,328 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.80 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $79.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average of $78.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

