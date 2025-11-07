Bitwise Bitcoin ETF $BITB Shares Purchased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.83.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

