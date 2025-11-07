Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $45.17 Million Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,667 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.39% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $45,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 618.8% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 216.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8%

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $103.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.22. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.74 and a 52 week high of $106.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

