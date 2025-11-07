Head-To-Head Contrast: Namib Minerals (NASDAQ:NAMM) versus New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC)

Namib Minerals (NASDAQ:NAMM – Get Free Report) and New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Namib Minerals and New Found Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Namib Minerals N/A N/A -56.66% New Found Gold N/A -82.80% -68.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Namib Minerals and New Found Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Namib Minerals 1 0 0 0 1.00 New Found Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

New Found Gold has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 158.93%. Given New Found Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Found Gold is more favorable than Namib Minerals.

Namib Minerals has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Found Gold has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Namib Minerals and New Found Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Namib Minerals N/A N/A -$20.75 million ($1.27) -1.23 New Found Gold N/A N/A -$59.18 million ($0.19) -10.16

New Found Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Namib Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.5% of Namib Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of New Found Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of Namib Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Namib Minerals beats New Found Gold on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Namib Minerals

Namib Minerals is a gold producer, developer and explorer with operations focused principally in Zimbabwe. Namib Minerals, formerly known as Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI, is based in New York.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Kingsway project located in Gander, Newfoundland. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

