AstraZeneca PLC $AZN Shares Purchased by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca accounts for 1.5% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $10,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $3,066,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,857,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 15.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,167,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,133 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 78,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $84.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.38. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.57.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

