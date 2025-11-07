Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Taboola.com Ltd. $TBLA

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 768,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,718 shares during the quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Taboola.com worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Taboola.com by 65.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TBLA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Taboola.com from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Taboola.com Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $3.87 on Friday. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Activity

In other Taboola.com news, Director Erez Shachar sold 27,000 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $91,260.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 218,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,635.26. The trade was a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

(Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.