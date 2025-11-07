Zevin Asset Management LLC Has $14.59 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. $KR

Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Kroger comprises approximately 2.1% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $14,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 1.7% in the first quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Kroger by 2.0% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 58,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $63.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.85 and its 200 day moving average is $68.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The business had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KR. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Argus set a $85.00 price target on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

