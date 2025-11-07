PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD Shares Acquired by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYLD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,955,000 after purchasing an additional 576,672 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,500,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,878,000 after purchasing an additional 398,218 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at $620,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.46. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $27.04.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

